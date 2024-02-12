Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

ABEV opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ambev by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

