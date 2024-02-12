Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells $6,871,320.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Jay Mazelsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $572.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

