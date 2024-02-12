Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 256,954 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50.

CLS stock opened at C$52.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.31 and a 12 month high of C$52.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.45.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.9468892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

