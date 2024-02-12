MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Director Sells $30,311,029.34 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 11.5% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 16.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MeridianLink by 127.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

