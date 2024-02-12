Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

