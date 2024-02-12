Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Roblox by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

