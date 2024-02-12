Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE RL opened at $175.01 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

