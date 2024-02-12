S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.25.

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.61 and a 200 day moving average of $402.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

