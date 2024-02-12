Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

