Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $18.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

