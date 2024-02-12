CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

CNX stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

