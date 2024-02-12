Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $43.14 on Monday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

