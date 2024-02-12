Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ opened at $14.43 on Monday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

