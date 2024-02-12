Reviewing Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million N/A N/A BioAtla $250,000.00 527.34 -$106.48 million ($2.66) -1.03

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -303.86% -1,020.38% -63.53% BioAtla N/A -89.27% -65.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vitro Diagnostics and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioAtla has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 438.18%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Summary

BioAtla beats Vitro Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

