Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 68.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

