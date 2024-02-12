Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) vs. ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Head to Head Contrast

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) and ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -116.18% -589.24% -58.66% ABIVAX Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 0 3.00 ABIVAX Société Anonyme 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocular Therapeutix and ABIVAX Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 150.88%. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than ABIVAX Société Anonyme.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $57.72 million 7.82 -$71.04 million ($1.14) -4.98 ABIVAX Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ABIVAX Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats ABIVAX Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. ABIVAX Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

