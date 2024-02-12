Financial Contrast: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revvity and Bionano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 6 6 0 2.50 Bionano Genomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Revvity currently has a consensus price target of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,257.72%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 25.20% 7.41% 4.18% Bionano Genomics -676.22% -81.62% -63.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Revvity and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and Bionano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.75 billion 4.66 $693.09 million $5.50 18.87 Bionano Genomics $27.80 million 1.72 -$132.60 million ($6.96) -0.18

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revvity beats Bionano Genomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical software, which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

