Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,803 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $6,893,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

