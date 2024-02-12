Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

CCK stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

