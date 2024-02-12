Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

