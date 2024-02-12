Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

