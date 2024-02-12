Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

