BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $62.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $59.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

