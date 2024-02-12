Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) vs. FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keyera and FLEX LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Keyera alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.12 FLEX LNG $371.02 million N/A $188.04 million $2.23 11.61

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEX LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 1 1 0 2.50 FLEX LNG 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keyera and FLEX LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Keyera currently has a consensus target price of $32.06, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. FLEX LNG has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than FLEX LNG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keyera and FLEX LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG 32.35% 15.86% 4.95%

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. FLEX LNG pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FLEX LNG pays out 134.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Keyera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.