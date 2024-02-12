Reviewing IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDXAF) and Its Competitors

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) is one of 437 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IDEX Biometrics ASA to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million -$32.66 million -1.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors $406.60 million $6.56 million 300.22

Analyst Recommendations

IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors 488 1891 4141 46 2.57

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors -31.59% -36.15% -7.20%

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA competitors beat IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.