Contrasting Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Direct Digital has a beta of 7.94, indicating that its share price is 694% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lendway alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lendway and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.60%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Lendway.

This table compares Lendway and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.40 $10.05 million $1.11 3.86 Direct Digital $88.04 million 2.73 $4.17 million $0.23 73.13

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Direct Digital 2.32% 78.67% 5.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Lendway on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.