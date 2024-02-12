Reviewing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and T Stamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 6.30 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -30.68 T Stamp $5.39 million 2.19 -$12.09 million N/A N/A

T Stamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PagerDuty and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 2 0 2.29 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

PagerDuty currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. T Stamp has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Volatility & Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40% T Stamp -195.62% -551.62% -124.09%

Summary

PagerDuty beats T Stamp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

