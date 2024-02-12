British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.88) target price for the company.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 6,176 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,356.15). Insiders purchased a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,449 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land stock opened at GBX 374.90 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 388.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

