Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

