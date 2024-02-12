Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $198.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.70.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

