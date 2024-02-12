Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE SDHC opened at $27.52 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

