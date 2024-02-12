CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRHFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. CRH has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.