CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. CRH has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

