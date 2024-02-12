Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $70,972 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

