Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DT opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

