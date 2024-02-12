Mizuho Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $82.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

