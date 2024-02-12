BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
