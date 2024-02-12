BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.