Piper Sandler Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $210.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.47.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.42. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

