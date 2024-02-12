Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Trading Up 4.6 %

Genpact Increases Dividend

G opened at $36.53 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

