Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $7.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

