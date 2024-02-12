Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $6,698,577 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

