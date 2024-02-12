BNP Paribas Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $415.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $430.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

