Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 61.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

