Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$500.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.51.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$471.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

