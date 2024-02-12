Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $669,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

