Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

