Royal Bank of Canada Trims Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price to $83.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.