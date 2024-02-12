Truist Financial Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.75.

WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $213.61.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

