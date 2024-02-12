Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,831,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

