United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 33.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

