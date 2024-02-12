XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

